More clouds Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening creating a messy evening commute.
A WVLT First Alert Weather Day
A WVLT First Alert Weather Day
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds Tuesday, but it’ll be dry so get out and enjoy it before the rain arrives Wednesday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather begins Wednesday afternoon through the evening as rounds of moderate to heavy rain create a messy commute.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mild this evening with cloud breaks, enjoy! Tonight comes with increasing clouds, but we’ll still dip to around 37 degrees.

Those clouds linger throughout the day on Tuesday with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will still be around 56 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain begins to move in Wednesday morning, but we’ll have widespread moderate to heavy rain causing potential problems on the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The rain becomes more scattered by sunrise Thursday morning, then isolated by midday, but this all adds up to a couple of inches expected by the time the rain ends Thursday midday.

Behind the cold front, temperatures turn much colder. Friday through the weekend, highs are in the 40s, and we’ll have nights back below freezing. We have spotty showers on Friday and Saturday, which can change to spotty snow in the higher elevations and flurries in the Valley. We’ll also have occasionally stronger wind gusts around 20 mph Friday that can make it feel colder.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, We’re keeping an eye out for showers to move in with another cold front early next week.

