New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe.

It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.

With Memphis being one of the state’s top tourism destinations, safety is often top of mind for those working in entertainment districts, especially environments where lots of alcohol is being consumed.

“The need for greater training for security guards has increased,” Kevin Walters said.

Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance tells Action News 5, now, the state is doing something about it.

“Dallas’ Law will create new protections for consumers, for the owners of these venues and for security the guards,” he said.

The law was named for Dallas Barrett, a Nashville man who was killed while being restrained by security guards.

“It makes me feel very proud,” Tammy Barrett, Dallas’ mother said. " [It] also makes me feel very sad that my son is remembered because of him dying but, hopefully, that will help to have stricter regulations and have those regulations enforced.”

Governor Bill Lee signed the law in June, requiring additional training for security guards when it comes to de-escalation, safe restraint, first aid and CPR.

Security guards working in establishments that serve alcohol and unarmed security guards must complete this training.

They’ll also be required to complete refresher training every two years.

“In the past, all they had to do was register with us,” Walters said. Now there’s additional registrations required, and the guards that work at those PSOs, they have to complete training per Dallas’ Law, so the loophole that allowed them to not have that, has been closed.”

Businesses that do not comply risk their liquor license.

Walters says the law is all about educating security guards on the front end to keep themselves and patrons safe.

“Our hope is that a safer Tennessee in Memphis, in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga will be created as a result of Dallas’s Law.”

You can find more information about Dallas’ Law here.

