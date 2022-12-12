Police searching for missing Mount Juliet man


Police said the 29-year-old left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood without his phone, identification, cash, or extra clothes.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who has not been heard from since Wednesday.

Mount Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing. He has not been heard from since Wednesday.

Swoboda is believed to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants, and a dark green zipper jacket. He is 5′9″, weighs 160 pounds, and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

Anyone who had information about Swoboda’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mount Juliet Police website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

Latest News

A WVLT First Alert Weather Day
More clouds Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says
McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt
Hyatt adds AP All-America First Team recognition
Chris Beard mugshot
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault