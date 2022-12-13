1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.

One person was trapped but was cut from the wreckage by emergency responders, according to a release. Afterward, the individual was transported to the trauma center with what officials described as “serious” injuries.

“Please slow down and be aware of everything happening around you as you travel the roadways,” spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “This time of year, it is very easy to be distracted with the events around the holidays, but when you’re behind the wheel, you must focus on the task at hand, driving.”

An investigation is underway.

