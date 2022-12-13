1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

Police officials are investigating the crash.
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center after a crash in Knox County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike near Braden Lane around 2:05 p.m. Officials said they learned a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided.

One person was trapped but was cut from the wreckage by emergency responders, according to a release. Afterward, the individual was transported to the trauma center with what officials described as “serious” injuries.

“Please slow down and be aware of everything happening around you as you travel the roadways,” spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “This time of year, it is very easy to be distracted with the events around the holidays, but when you’re behind the wheel, you must focus on the task at hand, driving.”

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

Lake levels are lower during the winter months
Why are lake levels so low in the winter?
Voting begins for TDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest
McGhee Tyson adds second non-stop flight to New York City
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit
Coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach