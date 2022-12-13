2023 State of Education in Tennessee report released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an organization called State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) shared a state of education report for Tennessee outlining three priorities for the 2023 school year.

The three priority areas for the state to work on for the next school year are advancing high-quality instruction for every student by ways of more tutoring, and a scholarship to attract better teachers.

“The bureau of labor statistics put out that if you earn an associate degree so a Pellissippi a Roane State, a Walter State degree that you will earn $150 more a week. $600 more a month. We believe that message resonates more with our students’ needs of their families right now, rather than thinking about that big $ 30,000-foot number we often hear,” said Krissy Dealejandro, president and CEO of TN Achieves.

“Tuition at any public institution in the state is gonna be less than $6,000 a year at a university and if you go to a community college it’s free. So the thought that college just isn’t affordable is simply not the case if you attend a public institution in our state, said Dr. Brian Noland president of East Tennessee State University.

SCORE also suggests urgently addressing the decline in students going to college by making financial aid opportunities more accessible and higher education through summer programs. Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said it begins with better preparing students.

“I think the work of SCORE and the work of higher ed partners we had here, and non-profits working to try and advance that as well. I think there’s a lot of alignment in those areas, it’s really all about how we get our students ready and go through a system through K-12 and then post-secondary so that they can be successful citizens and have successful careers when they graduate,” shared Rysewyk.

SCORE also suggests preparing all Tennessee students for work by focusing on education-to-workforce goals and encouraging college degrees in fields with high demand and high wages.

“We have to be K to J, as one continuum to be able to connect Kindergarteners to jobs. K to J,” said Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee.

For a complete look at the 2023 State of Education in Tennessee report from SCORE, click here.

