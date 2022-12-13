Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Loudon Co.

Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for a male suspect believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Loudon County Monday night.

Chief Deputy Zac Frye said Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the report of an armed robbery.

The caller, who was an attendant at the gas station, told police that a male wearing a black shirt and mask entered the business, stated he had a gun, and demanded money, according to Frye.

Employees gave the money to the male, and he left the gas station. Frye shared that the suspect did not show a weapon.

Detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation within minutes of the call, according to Frye.

“A K9 track was conducted as well as a search of the area with the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” Frye said in a release. “The search was unsuccessful, and evidence at the scene suggested the male left the gas station in a vehicle.”

The investigation remains active, and no suspect have been named at this time.

