‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State Comptroller’s Office released its audit of the Department of Children’s Services Tuesday.

“The most important responsibility of DCS is to keep children safe from harm,” the report stated. “We found critical child safety incidents and risks in several of the department’s processes.”

“Specifically, we found that: • Children may have remained in unsafe situations because management has not met established timelines for key points of child abuse and neglect investigations. • DCS did not ensure that reported allegations of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, or lack of supervision of custodial children living in residential facilities were investigated. • DCS has not developed an effective and efficient process to respond to sexual abuse and harassment allegations to keep children in residential facilities safe. • Deficiencies in management’s Provider Quality Team (PQT) review process contributed to the PQT not identifying a questionable provider employee, to prevent his contact with children in state custody, and to avoid child endangerment.”

The report focused on 13 findings, one observation and two matters for legislative consideration.

TFACTS is the data system that DCS uses to keep track of cases, including how they pay foster parents who are currently caring for children.

When the enhancement improved the financial component of the system, it inadvertently negatively impacted the other functions that are vital to case management.

One of the findings focused on child placement.

“We do not have the resources we need or placements to serve our children and families,” one case manager said in a survey conducted by the comptroller’s office.

“We analyzed management’s data and found that in every region, between April 22, 2022, and July 4, 2022, foster care children stayed overnight in temporary settings at least 1 night, with 1 region having a child in a transitional house for 38 nights and another region having a child in an office building for 24 nights.”

Department officials are expected to respond to a joint subcommittee Wednesday.

Read the full audit below:

