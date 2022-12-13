Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Sevierville Police Department have asked for help in tracking down four people who they say stole $1,700 dollars worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said surveillance video shows the four individuals walking into the store and later walking out without paying on November 23 at about 3:19 p.m.

“They entered the Lowe’s in Sevierville, loaded up their cart with a bunch of different items totaling over $1,700 dollars, and then left the store without paying,” shared Payne.

Stacey Payne said when it comes to these types of cases, it is safer for no one to intervene at the scene.

“We do get asked a lot when you have a shoplifter at any store, why aren’t they being stopped by the store employees? And really that’s a dangerous situation that we don’t want the store employees to get into. We don’t know if that individual who’s stealing is under the influence of something, if they’re armed, if there’s anyone else that may be watching. So the best thing to do is take notice, get as much of a description that you can of those who have been stealing and share that information and share that information with Law Enforcement,” said Payne.

Those who give tips that help lead to arrests will be eligible for a monetary reward. Payne said at this time it is undetermined how much the reward will be.

“Unfortunately we can’t say that the award is going to be this much money ‘cause we don’t know what the end charges are gonna be. Right now the four of them are facing felony theft charges, but there could be more. We don’t want to say the money could be $300 when it really could be $800. We just don’t know,” said Payne.

