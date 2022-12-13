FDA announces recall of COVID-19 test lots

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday a voluntary recall for specific lots of the Detect Covid-19 Test. The recall is for over-the-counter tests and affects 11,102 tests shipped to customers from July 26, through Aug. 26.

There is an increased chance that the tests may give a false negative, according to the FDA. The affected serial numbers are HB264, HY263 and HY264. That number can be found by the “use by” date on the side of the test box.

Those with affected tests can contact Detect for a full refund.

