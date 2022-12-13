First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of rain make for a messy evening commute Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of rain to make for a messy evening commute Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Messy Evening Commute Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday with rounds of rain and a messy evening commute.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers arrive early Wednesday and become more widespread by the afternoon on Wednesday which is when our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with a light breeze, and a low of 43 degrees. Spotty showers can develop overnight, but know that the first batch of showers arrive by Wednesday morning.

Light showers move in early Wednesday morning. More widespread moderate to heavy rain arrives for the afternoon to evening, causing potential problems on the roads, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll hover around 50 degrees through the afternoon but actually could have a little warming while you’re sleeping on a rainy Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain becomes more scattered by sunrise Thursday morning, then isolated by midday. All of the cold front’s rain adds up to an inch and a half to two inches. With the afternoon clearing Thursday, we’ll be back to around 54 degrees.

Winds shift and increase to bring in the colder air late Thursday into the weekend. Gusts kick up to 30 mph gusts at times Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills are back. Highs are back in the 40s, with scattered clouds moving through at times. Spotty snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Friday night and a few flurries are possible in the Valley.

Sunday starts out in the upper 20s, with less wind and more sunshine, we’re still only warming to around 41 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are seeing a few showers possible early next week too, but it’s looking like spotty light rain during the day and spotty snow showers Monday night. We could have more scattered showers, rain, and some snowfall just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner

