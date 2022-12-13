How to cope with stress during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for some people, but it can bring unwanted stress and anxiety to others.

Many people can feel the pressure of planning parties, cooking meals, shopping and more. While many extras are on someone’s plate, there are also many costs.

Many people gather with their families even more around Christmas; however, this can be difficult for some. With unresolved family drama and the loss of loved ones, the holidays are a more challenging time than others.

Dr. Thomas Jensen, the Medical Director of the Psychiatric Consult and Liaison Service for Covenant Health, said it is always best to plan ahead so things don’t feel overwhelming when it gets closer to the events.

“It is always better to say yes to the right things rather than say yes to doing everything like the Christmas party and baking something for this. If you prioritize your mental health by only saying yes to a few things, you won’t feel so stressed,” said Dr. Thomas Jensen.

Dr. Jensen explained that seasonal depression is a real thing that many people have. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is caused by a change in the amount of daylight and darkness.

Many people experience this around the winter months when they wake up, go to work, and come home, all when it’s dark outside.

Here are a few tips for handling stress in the busy moments ahead of the holiday season:

Go for a walk or exercise.

Take some time for yourself

Talk to someone you trust

Take deep breathes in through your nose and out through your mouth

Stick to a budget

Plan ahead

Learn to say no

