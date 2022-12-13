Josh Heupel named Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel was named a finalist for the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Heupel led Tennessee to its first 10-win regular season since 2003 and a No. 6 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

American Heart Association named Heupel one of six finalists, including TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor. He was also a finalist for the award in 2018 after leading UCF to a perfect 11-0 regular season in his first season with the Knights.

The award is voted on by the National Sports Media Association, current college football coaches, former Coach of the Year Award winners, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant family. Now in its 37th year, the Bryant Coach of the Year award winner will be announced from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, during an awards ceremony.

Heupel and the Vols aim for their first 11-win campaign since 2001 when they take on No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Miami.

