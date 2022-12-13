Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Global tennis player rating system, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), has just ranked the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis program the number one girls’ high school team in the United States.

When it comes to high school tennis, the #1 spot in the nation usually belongs to a full-scale tennis academy in Florida or California. But not this year.

After winning their second state title in a row, the Knoxville Catholic girls’ tennis team got back to work with individual off-season tournament play, resulting in a combined UTR score that puts them at #1 in the nation.

As the spring season approaches, the team is looking to three-peat a state championship, all while achieving individual awards.

Senior Maeve Thornton, Furman signee, is also now ranked the #13 player in the nation. The team is coached by Rusty Morris and Karen Lorino.

