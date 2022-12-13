Knox Co. holding vaccine clinic ahead of holiday break

Officials with the Knox Co. Health Department announced they are holding a vaccine clinic the week of Christmas.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vaccine clinic for flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be held the week of Christmas by the Knox Co. Health Department.

Officials said the county saw a rise in flu cases earlier than normal.

“If you haven’t had a flu vaccine this season, it’s not too late,” said KCHD Director of Nursing Dena Mashburn. “Vaccination is still the best protection available from this virus and its potentially serious complications.”

There will be three community clinics in December:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. – noon at the City County Building at 400 Main Street.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Public Works Building at 3131 Morris Ave.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Civic Auditorium and Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Ave.

The clinics are free and offered on a walk-in basis.

