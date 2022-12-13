Knoxville firefighters donate coats to elementary students

The Knoxville Firefighters Association wants to make sure all kids stay warm this winter.
The Knoxville Firefighters Association donated 50 coats to students at Inskip Elementary.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters are used to helping people in times of need, and now the Knoxville Firefighters Association is taking it another step. The organization is donating hundreds of coats to elementary students.

On Monday, the firefighters gave out 50 coats to Inskip Elementary students. Larry McAfee Jr. is the president of KFA, he said giving back is an amazing feeling.

“I’m a firefighter so I’m used to helping people in terrible times, but now we are helping people, not in a disaster, but actually in need of warmth. That makes us feel warm inside,” said McAfee.

KFA plans to donate a total of 50 coats to 7 elementary schools before the holidays.

