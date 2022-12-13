Knoxville teacher gets big surprise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina.

Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card.

Bojangles, the southern food chain based in North Carolina, gave away $500 gift cards to 11 teachers in its region. (Bojangles)

“Economically, it’s been a rough year for everyone – and with the holidays just around the corner and inflation still running hot, a lot of people will find themselves stretching to make Christmas happen,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation Fund. “These educators do so much for our children and our communities, and we want to help pay it forward whenever we can. The gift cards will allow them to put a Bo on their holiday plans and will certainly spread some holiday cheer to their classrooms!”

Bojangles also donated books to Karns as well as provided food for everyone to enjoy.

The teachers chosen were from inside the company’s region including; Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

