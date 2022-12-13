Knoxville teacher gets big surprise

Bojangles, the southern food chain based in North Carolina, gave away $500 gift cards to 11 teachers in its region.
Bojangles gave $500 to 11 teachers in their franchise's area.
Bojangles gave $500 to 11 teachers in their franchise's area.(Bojangles)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina.

Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card.

Bojangles, the southern food chain based in North Carolina, gave away $500 gift cards to 11...
Bojangles, the southern food chain based in North Carolina, gave away $500 gift cards to 11 teachers in its region.(Bojangles)

“Economically, it’s been a rough year for everyone – and with the holidays just around the corner and inflation still running hot, a lot of people will find themselves stretching to make Christmas happen,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation Fund. “These educators do so much for our children and our communities, and we want to help pay it forward whenever we can. The gift cards will allow them to put a Bo on their holiday plans and will certainly spread some holiday cheer to their classrooms!”

Bojangles also donated books to Karns as well as provided food for everyone to enjoy.

The teachers chosen were from inside the company’s region including; Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of rain make for a messy evening commute Wednesday
When officers responded, they found a home and car had been shot at multiple times.
Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets
The propane air cannon will be used to relocate birds in the area, according to officials.
Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation
Volunteers helped hundreds of children get shoes this holiday season.
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
Officials with the Knox Co. Health Department announced they are holding a vaccine clinic the...
Knox Co. holding vaccine clinic ahead of holiday break