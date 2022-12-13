Knoxville Utilities Board offers advice to save customers money on heating bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As winter approaches in East Tennessee, many people will start to use their heat, meaning their bills will likely rise, but officials at the Knoxville Utilities Board said there are a handful of things people can do to save some money.

Harley Bryant, the customer support supervisor at KUB, said using weather-strips on your doors helps hold in hot air, allowing you to use less heat to keep your house warm.

“If you don’t have weather-stripping on, you could have air flow going right through the door as it’s closed. It’s a very inexpensive fix,” Bryant said.

KUB said there are normally three forms of insulation used for homes: fiberglass, cellulose and foam. While fiberglass costs less than the others, Bryant said it’s better to spend more money on home insulation so you’re not paying more to heat the home.

“Foam is definitely going to block all of that airflow and keep all of the cool air outside of your home in the winter time and the hot air in,” Bryant said.

KUB also offers workshops for its customers if they’d like to find certain supplies necessary to keep their home warm during the winter. Bryant said most of the heat-saving supplies for your home can be bought at a hardware store like Lowe’s or Home Depot.

