Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials.

Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for the next couple of weeks, according to officials.

“During this time, the use of a propane air cannon will be used which will produce a loud boom throughout the area,” officials said. “This process will not harm any wildlife, it simply persuades birds in the area to relocate.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about the process were urged to contact the animal shelter at 865-681-2241.

