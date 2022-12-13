Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash


Maury Co deputy fatal crash
Maury Co deputy fatal crash(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic.

“Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s department posted.

The Sheriff’s Department is sadden by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash...

Posted by Maury County Sheriff's Department on Monday, December 12, 2022

Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt also issued a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller and his brothers and sisters in the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

Latest News

Graduation Generic
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into.
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
TVA seeks public input on future of Bull Run Fossil Plant
The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients, families