McGhee Tyson adds second non-stop flight to New York City

American Airlines announced the company is adding a flight to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.
(Source: WBTV file photo)
By William Puckett
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday, American Airlines announced the company is adding daily flights from Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The flights will start on May 5, 2023.

“Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA.”

The offering from American Airlines will prove TYS with two non-stop flight options to LGA with Delta Airlines offering two flights daily to the airport in Queens.

