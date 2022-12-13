More clouds at times but dry for now, downpours return with a WVLT First Alert Day Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds at times today, but enjoy while it’s still dry! Wednesday’s WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the afternoon to evening when more rounds of moderate to heavy rain can create a messy commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is chilly again! Well, just above the average low at 35 degrees. We are seeing a few clouds move through, and patchy fog is developing along with patchy frost.

Clouds increase at times, but we can call it overall a partly cloudy day. A mix of high clouds and some lower clouds can make it look mostly cloudy at times. We’re still on the milder side of temperatures, with a high of 56 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average. Still, it’s dry.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with a light breeze, and a low of 43 degrees. Spotty showers can develop overnight, but know that the first batch of showers arrive by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain showers move in Wednesday morning, jumping to a 40% coverage first thing. Widespread moderate to heavy rain arrives for the afternoon to evening, causing potential problems on the roads, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll hover around 50 degrees through the afternoon, but actually could have a little warming while you’re sleeping on a rainy Wednesday night.

The rain becomes more scattered by sunrise Thursday morning, then isolated by midday. All of the cold front’s rain adds up to an inch and a half to two inches. With the afternoon clearing Thursday, we’ll be back to around 54 degrees.

Winds shift and increase to bring in the colder air late Thursday into the weekend. Gusts kick up to 30 mph gusts at times Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills are back. Highs are back in the 40s, with scattered clouds moving through at times. Spotty snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Friday night and a few flurries are possible in the Valley.

Sunday starts out in the upper 20s, with less wind and more sunshine, we’re still only warming to around 41 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are seeing a few showers possible early next week too, but it’s looking like spotty light rain during the day and spotty snow showers Monday night. We could have more scattered showers, rain and some snowfall, just beyond the 8-day forecast.

