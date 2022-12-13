Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities.

The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for four projects.

Nearly $400,000 will be used to renovate Maryville Towers, which houses 118 low-income seniors, and people with disabilities.

“The kitchen cabinets, the flooring is very old, outdated, and needs repairs,” Julie Sharpe said, Executive Director of Maryville Housing Authority.

Maryville Towers was built in 1976 and has never been renovated, according to Sharpe. The money will be used to renovate the outdated rooms and improve some of the rooms’ handicap accessibility.

Sharpe said the project would have taken close to five years without the grant. Now, it’ll take about two years.

“Some of the residents who live there have lived there for 20 years, so they really know the need,” said Sharpe.

Keeping these affordable housing units up to speed is crucial for some people who might not be able to afford regular-priced apartments.

“Some residents that live there pay $250, and that includes their utilities,” Sharpe said. “And that is non-existent in Blount County,”

Another $400,000 of grant money is going to Knox Housing Partnership to help them build Clayberry Apartments.

Officials from Knox Housing Partnership say the complex will be built in the Karns area of Knoxville. It’ll have 30 units for low to medium-income seniors.

The construction is expected to begin by the end of 2023, according to authorities.

The other two projects will rehabilitate 30 single-family homes in Knox and Loudon Counties. It’s $150,000 total in grant funding for those projects.

