Nearly 350 pairs of shoes given to elementary school students

More than 300 elementary school students in Nashville were gifted new shoes Friday.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 225 Genesco Inc. employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store at Park Avenue Elementary as part of its Cold Feet, Warm Shoes community event.

Students were fitted with new shoes, socks and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and mascot were also there for an extra surprise.

“Students were empowered with a choice of Adidas or Vans shoes coordinated through its Journeys Group,” a Genesco media release said. “The Company volunteers roll out the red carpet for each child so they have the same service and respect they would receive at any of Genesco’s 1,400 Journeys, Johnston & Murphy or Schuh retail locations.”

After a two-year pandemic pause, Genesco employees said they eagerly prepared for this year’s signature event.

“The kids just light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes, socks and hats, and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the event,” Genesco President and CEO Mimi Vaughn said.

In addition to the 350 students that received shoes Friday, an extra 100 pairs of shoes along with socks and hats were donated to the school’s resource closet.

