New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients, families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Alzheimer’s treatment that will slow its progression is giving hope to people fighting the disease and their families.

The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease.

In clinical trials, the treatment slowed cognitive decline by 27%. It’s the first treatment to show this kind of promise.

“This drug will be historic,” said President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Janice Wade-Whitehead. “It will be the very first disease-modifying drug impacting cognitive decline.”

One man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in January 2022 said the drug’s evidence gives him hope.

“It gives me reason to hope,” said John Dreves. “It’s the only thing that’s given me a reason to hope, and I think it will give a lot of other people with Alzheimer’s reasons to hope.”

There’s no definitive price point for Lecanemab. Alzheimer’s Tennessee will advocate for the treatment to be covered by Medicare.

“Expense is always a concern, but having Alzheimer’s is also an expensive disease because of care and support needed,” said Wade-Whitehead. “It may be expensive, just like chemo and radiation are expensive to treat cancer. Individuals with Alzheimer’s should be able to get options that may be right for them and take a look at that.”

The drug goes to the FDA for approval in 2023.

In the meantime, Dreves will continue to fight the disease.

“Don’t quit,” he said. “You can still do nearly all the things you could before, and if you can’t, keep pushing until you can.”

