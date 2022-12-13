New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients, families

The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease.
The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Alzheimer’s treatment that will slow its progression is giving hope to people fighting the disease and their families.

The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people in the early stages of the disease.

In clinical trials, the treatment slowed cognitive decline by 27%. It’s the first treatment to show this kind of promise.

“This drug will be historic,” said President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Janice Wade-Whitehead. “It will be the very first disease-modifying drug impacting cognitive decline.”

One man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in January 2022 said the drug’s evidence gives him hope.

“It gives me reason to hope,” said John Dreves. “It’s the only thing that’s given me a reason to hope, and I think it will give a lot of other people with Alzheimer’s reasons to hope.”

There’s no definitive price point for Lecanemab. Alzheimer’s Tennessee will advocate for the treatment to be covered by Medicare.

“Expense is always a concern, but having Alzheimer’s is also an expensive disease because of care and support needed,” said Wade-Whitehead. “It may be expensive, just like chemo and radiation are expensive to treat cancer. Individuals with Alzheimer’s should be able to get options that may be right for them and take a look at that.”

The drug goes to the FDA for approval in 2023.

In the meantime, Dreves will continue to fight the disease.

“Don’t quit,” he said. “You can still do nearly all the things you could before, and if you can’t, keep pushing until you can.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
The hotel and casino will be 300,000 square feet, have 1,300 slots, 50 table games, a sports...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County.
New development coming to North Knoxville
Dash cam footage shows the arrest of one of the suspects.
Police explain how thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

Latest News

TVA seeks public input on future of Bull Run Fossil Plant
Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Almost $950,000 in grant funding to be used across four projects, servicing 178 housing units
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing