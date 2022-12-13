One Knoxville SC makes first professional signing

Ilija Ilic, a USL veteran, signed a two-year deal with the club ahead of its first USL League One season.
One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer
One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club officially announced its first professional signing Monday.

Ilija Ilic, a USL veteran, signed a two-year deal with the club ahead of its first USL League One season.

Ilic is coming to Knoxville from the USL Championship and will be reuniting with Mark McKeever, current One Knoxville head coach and former head coach at Young Harris College, Ilic’s alma mater.

Ilic scored 64 goals in 72 appearances while playing under McKeever at the college. After he left school, he jumped into the professional soccer game, winning back-to-back league championships in 2017 and 2018 with Louisville City.

“Ilija is a tremendous player who will also help us in a coaching capacity due to his wisdom and experience in the USL for many years,” McKeever said in the club’s release. “I am so happy to work with him again after many years, his creativity and awareness are a joy to watch. Ilija is a born winner, and he will lead this team forward leaps and bounds.”

Ilic himself is excited to come to Knoxville, saying, “I am most excited that I will be part of an organization that has a bright future! The way the club is led by the owners and coach McKeever is something that makes me enthusiastic, and I am really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Ilic won’t just be on the pitch, however. He will also take on the role of assistant to McKeever and the staff.

