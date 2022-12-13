Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

When officers responded, they found a home and car had been shot at multiple times.
When officers responded, they found a home and car had been shot at multiple times.
When officers responded, they found a home and car had been shot at multiple times.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports of gunshots and found a home and car that had been shot as well as shell casings in the road. No victims were found, according to ETVCS officials.

“If you have any information on this crime or caught anything on your home cameras around this time submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers,” officials said. “You can attach any pictures or videos you may have to your tip when you submit a tip online.”

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

White Pine Police Department are asking for our help. On December 12th at around 5:45 am officers responded to reports...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Rounds of rain make for a messy evening commute Wednesday
The propane air cannon will be used to relocate birds in the area, according to officials.
Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation
Volunteers helped hundreds of children get shoes this holiday season.
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
Officials with the Knox Co. Health Department announced they are holding a vaccine clinic the...
Knox Co. holding vaccine clinic ahead of holiday break