Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports of gunshots and found a home and car that had been shot as well as shell casings in the road. No victims were found, according to ETVCS officials.

“If you have any information on this crime or caught anything on your home cameras around this time submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers,” officials said. “You can attach any pictures or videos you may have to your tip when you submit a tip online.”

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

