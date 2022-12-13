Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

Volunteers helped hundreds of children get socks and shoes this holiday season.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday.

More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event.

“Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children today,” officials said. “Wonderful community doing great work!”

The Dandridge Police Department was proud to participate in the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids program,...

Posted by Dandridge Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

