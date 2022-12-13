Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
Volunteers helped hundreds of children get socks and shoes this holiday season.
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday.
More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event.
“Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children today,” officials said. “Wonderful community doing great work!”
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.