Story behind the design: UT Vol Shop drops new merch ahead of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Clemson lost its matchup against South Carolina, the Tiger’s Head Coach Dabo Swinney was on a local radio show talking about the loss and the Tennessee Football team.

“They’re flipping burgers during the conference championship weekend, like are we going to Atlanta or Phoenix, and next thing you know, you forget you gotta go play,” said Swinney.

Those words came before the announcement that Clemson would travel to Miami to play the Vols in the Orange Bowl, which is set to take place on December 30th.

”Tennessee fans don’t forget,” said Cory Hamm, the Vol Shop assistant marketing manager. “Me being a Tennessee fan myself, did not forget when Dabo Swinney made the comment that Tennessee fans are going to be home flipping burgers at the College Football Playoff. So we knew we had to reference that in some way since we were going to be playing them and knew we had to do it with Smokey.”

Hamm, alongside designer James Allen at Bacon and Company in Knoxville, teamed up to create a t-shirt that poked fun at Swinney’s comments.

The shirt is a Comfort Colors white shirt with Smokey flipping burgers.

”It’s been really, really good, I was nervous about people getting the reference, but customers immediately got it on our social media feeds they thought it was hilarious, and I was glad they got what I was going for,” said Hamm, days after the shop released the shirt for presale.

Smokey is also dressed as Joe Exotic, also known as the Tiger King.

The Tiger King look is paying homage to the Vols’ 2-0 record against two of the SEC’s three teams with Tigers as their mascots.

Clemson will make the third team this year that Tennessee has played that rep, the tigers as their mascot.

The shirts are for pre-order but are expected to be available in-store by the end of the week.

