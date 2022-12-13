Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach

Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel released a statement on the passing of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Tuesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday.

Heupel, who played under Leach, took to Twitter to address Leach’s passing, saying he was heartbroken.

“He gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football,” Heupel said. “He was something in me no one else did.” He went on to praise Leach’s contributions not just to himself personally, but to the game of football itself.

“His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today,” Heupel said.

Leach was 61.

