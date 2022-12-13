TVA seeks public input on future of Bull Run Fossil Plant

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - TVA has plans to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County in 2023.

The plant has operated since the 1960′s. Still, with the Tennessee Valley Authority moving to a more robust renewable energy footprint, the energy provider has decided to stop power production at the site.

TVA is now asking for public input based on the Environmental Assessment the public company released in December.

“The draft document kind of lays out here’s what we’ve done so far, here’s what we’ve found in our various research and studies, and we want people to review that document and tell us about some of the options,” said Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesperson.

The options consist of complete demolition of the site, selective demolition of the site or leaving Bull Run as is only providing upkeep on the site.

While a brief inconvenience, the draft assessment showed total and partial demolition would be better long-term environmentally than leaving the building in place.

”We would issue a final version of this document that includes those comments and were hoping to get some substantial input from the public and from the community about any and all of these options and that would be concluded and that would help us make the final decision about the plant after it’s closed,” said Brooks.

Those interested can give feedback here until Jan. 19.

