US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel named Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year finalist
Lake levels are lower during the winter months
Why are lake levels so low in the winter?
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed