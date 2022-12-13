Vol basketball announces home-and-home series with Illinois

Illini head coach Brad Underwood has led Illinois to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
Tennessee vs. Illinois
Tennessee vs. Illinois(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball program finalized a home-and-home series with Illinois Tuesday.

Starting next season, on Dec. 9, 2023, Tennessee will host Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols head to the Land of Lincoln the following season (2024-25) on Dec. 14, 2024.

The Vols are 2-1 all-time against Illinois, but haven’t met on the hardwood since 1988 - a 103-79 win by the Fighting Illini in Champaign. Tennessee won the first two meetings - a 54-51 triumph over 10th-ranked Illinois in Knoxville during the 1985 season and a 66-42 victory on Dec. 15, 1967, in Knoxville at the Volunteer Classic.

In his sixth season at the helm of the Fighting Illini basketball program, Underwood has led Illinois to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Currently riding a 7-3 record, the Illini are ranked No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 and defeated then-No. 2-ranked Texas last week. Last season, Illinois won a share of the regular-season Big Ten title, earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes also owns a 2-1 career record vs. Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

Coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach
Girls program ranked #1 in the country
Knox Catholic girls’ tennis ranked #1 in the U.S.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
One Knox clinched division after a 7-1 victory over Southern Soccer
One Knoxville SC makes first professional signing