Vol basketball announces home-and-home series with Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball program finalized a home-and-home series with Illinois Tuesday.

Starting next season, on Dec. 9, 2023, Tennessee will host Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols head to the Land of Lincoln the following season (2024-25) on Dec. 14, 2024.

The Vols are 2-1 all-time against Illinois, but haven’t met on the hardwood since 1988 - a 103-79 win by the Fighting Illini in Champaign. Tennessee won the first two meetings - a 54-51 triumph over 10th-ranked Illinois in Knoxville during the 1985 season and a 66-42 victory on Dec. 15, 1967, in Knoxville at the Volunteer Classic.

In his sixth season at the helm of the Fighting Illini basketball program, Underwood has led Illinois to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Currently riding a 7-3 record, the Illini are ranked No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 and defeated then-No. 2-ranked Texas last week. Last season, Illinois won a share of the regular-season Big Ten title, earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes also owns a 2-1 career record vs. Illinois.

