Voting begins for TDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest

Snowlene, Tim Mcthaw, Darth Blader and more!
(WOIO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance!

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name A Snowplow” Contest and voting is officially underway.

A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”

Snowlene, Tim Mcthaw and Darth Blader are among the names up for grabs, officials said.

Interested participants can vote for their favorites online through Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The top four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows that are used in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis.

Winners will be announced in early January.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Sevierville gets a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
Steven Clabough, 38
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Nathan Newport, 60
Oliver Springs man arrested, charged in murder of wife, TBI says

Latest News

Lake levels are lower during the winter months
Why are lake levels so low in the winter?
McGhee Tyson adds second non-stop flight to New York City
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit
Coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach