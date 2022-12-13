Why are lake levels so low in the winter?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you ever driven by a lake in East Tennessee during the winter and thought the water levels were super low?

Some lakes across the region experience a larger drop than others during the fall and winter.

Water levels are much lower during the fall and winter months in comparison to the Summer. That’s due to a few things, but one of the biggest reasons is a more active pattern with more rainfall and higher runoff.

“A lot of our rainfall in East Tennessee comes in the fall, winter and spring months and mixing that with low vegetations means that runoff is higher than in the summer,” Manager of River Forecasting at TVA Darrell Guinn said. “As we head into the fall season if you’re an active fisherman or living on a lake you may notice the water levels beginning to drop and in some cases by a large amount. With the recent rain and more upcoming.”

As the forecast center releases water and conserves the rainfall in the reservoir, it helps with the flooding aspect along the Tennessee river. Fort Loudon is usually lowered some 3-4 feet, while Douglas Lake is closer to 30-40 feet below full capacity. Lake levels will slowly rise as we move into spring and summer as vegetation grows and the runoff becomes less.

“For example last week’s rain event we stored water in our tributaries such as Norris, Douglas and Cherokee,” Guinn. “We held water back out of the main river system, this week and ever since it stopped raining we began recovering those reservoir elevations and that flood storage. We are being aggressive to anticipate the rain event coming this week.”

Rainwater that runs off into the reservoir is also used to create hydroelectric energy. The water is stored in the reservoir for a period of time and when its time to return the lake to winter time levels it’s passed through the dams and used to harvest energy for later use.

Lake levels also play a role in recreational fishing and boating, and while not as many people get out on the water it’s important to monitor lake levels, especially where there has been a drastic drop in water levels. You can find a way to check the lake levels by going to TVA.com and lake levels app by the TVA.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.