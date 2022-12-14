40 beagles find forever home in time for holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center was able to pull off the rescue mission of 40 beagles from Virginia and found forever homes for all the dogs

This mission began in early August when YWAC rescued the first 20 beagles from the mass-breeding facility. The Envigo Facility in Cumberland, Virginia, had over 4,000 dogs all kept in horrible conditions.

Officials at Young-Williams said the beagles were there for medical research and testing purposes.

“The dogs made it safely to our shelter and are being paired with fosters, who will provide the extra care and attention they need as they acclimate to life outside of a breeding facility,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center.

“So many resources are needed to welcome rescues, and we appreciate the community’s commitment to animal welfare at home and across the country,” Testerman said.

Savannah Russell is no stranger to fostering animals and helping them find a home, but this time was different.

Russell started out fostering one of the beagles, then quickly knew she needed to make her part of the family. She said she couldn’t imagine their life without Daisy now.

“We literally call her Crazy Daisy. She was super shy at first and then she kind of meshed into our family so like a week later we knew we can’t get rid of her and I was crying about it even just thinking about giving her up. So we decided that having our first girl dog was totally worth it,” said Russell.

The facility, Envigo, had received multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations even before the rescue and is now closed down.

“The only thing left to even think about it like she has a tattoo on the inside of her ear, and it’s the only thing that kind of reminds us that that’s where she came from,” Russell said.

All 40 of the beagles are going to be able to spend their first Christmas at their new homes. Most of the dogs were female and are owned by members of the East Tennessee community.

Virginia State officials are still investigating the Envigo Mass-breeding Facility.

