Blount County VFW Post rebuilds while supporting veterans

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5154 members in Blount County have worked constantly to repair their building’s roof after it was destroyed during an August storm.

“To see all the damage around the building and all the trees and everything, I’m going ‘oh, this is not good,’” said Vietnam Veteran Jim London.

London is one of several members spending eight to ten hours daily working on the building. Amid the damage, there’s a silver lining.

“God actually helped us out on this one. To get the opportunity to rebuild this and make it look nice and modern is something that goes a long way in making people want to bring their families,” London said.

The building itself is more than just a structure. To these veterans, it’s a place of healing.

“We can talk up here. Most of these guys will talk to each other more than they’ll talk to anyone else. It’s just the camaraderie we have here,” said Desert Storm veteran Johnny Campbell, who also spends long hours repairing the roof and structure.

Despite the exposed ceilings and wet floors, members continue to support veterans going through hard times and healing. “The healing process has been going on for 50 years now. The guys in Afghanistan know how we felt when we came home,” said London.

VFW Post 5154 is accepting donations at their facility and by mail at 2561 Hobbs Rd, Louisville, TN 37777.

