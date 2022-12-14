DCS Commissioner responds to lawmakers in hours long session

DCS Commissioner Margie Quin answered lawmakers questions after the Tennessee Comptroller delivered a report citing issues within the department.
By William Puckett
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Children Services Director Margie Quin sat down with lawmakers Wednesday for nearly three and a half hours.

The meeting was to discuss the findings of a Tennessee Comptrollers audit that found several serious issues within the department.

In the meeting, Quin outlined how she plans to fix some of the issues the department faces.

”The requests that we have made are related to increasing salaries, privatizing some case management, provider network increases, all of which we think will impact directly or indirectly the findings in the audit,” said Quin.

Quin does not plan to ask Governor Bill Lee or state legislators for more money, believing the requests they have made in this year’s budget fill the need.

WVLT News reached out to Governor Lee’s office and was given the below statement.

Since assuming her role at the department this fall, Commissioner Quin has spoken candidly about the challenges that DCS is facing. Commissioner Quin spoke at a planned legislative hearing today to further discuss encouraging, meaningful solutions to address these challenges, which I invite you to view here.

Legislators feel addressing burnout may help case workers handle the stress, which Quin said they are working to address as well.

Legislators convene in 2023 where it is expected some of the issues in DCS may be addressed.

