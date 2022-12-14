Delta adds special flights to Miami for Orange Bowl

Special flights to Miami from McGhee Tyson Airport will be available ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl.
McGhee Tyson Airport
McGhee Tyson Airport(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, Delta added special flights to Miami from McGee Tyson Airport for fans that want to go support the Vols.

The flights are departing on Dec. 28 and 29 and will return on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Delta officials said there will be no stops.

Here is a breakdown of estimated costs for fans to travel to Miami.

HEY VOL FANS! Delta Air Lines has added special, nonstop flights from TYS to Miami International Airport - MIA for the...

Posted by McGhee Tyson Airport Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Loudon Co.

Latest News

First Alert continues tonight
WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as heavy rain moves out overnight
Christmas
A Season of Waiting and Watching
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing.
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say
Jalin Hyatt announced he will not be playing in the Orange Bowl so he can focus on the NFL Draft.
Tennessee star player focuses on NFL draft, opts out of Orange Bowl