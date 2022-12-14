Delta adds special flights to Miami for Orange Bowl
Special flights to Miami from McGhee Tyson Airport will be available ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, Delta added special flights to Miami from McGee Tyson Airport for fans that want to go support the Vols.
The flights are departing on Dec. 28 and 29 and will return on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Delta officials said there will be no stops.
Here is a breakdown of estimated costs for fans to travel to Miami.
