Delta adds special flights to Miami for Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, Delta added special flights to Miami from McGee Tyson Airport for fans that want to go support the Vols.

The flights are departing on Dec. 28 and 29 and will return on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Delta officials said there will be no stops.

Here is a breakdown of estimated costs for fans to travel to Miami.

HEY VOL FANS! Delta Air Lines has added special, nonstop flights from TYS to Miami International Airport - MIA for the... Posted by McGhee Tyson Airport Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

