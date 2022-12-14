Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Loudon Co.

Latest News

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden tells African leaders US is ‘all in’ on the continent
Randy Ryoti celebrates his 80th birthday with other students in the photography class at the...
80-year-old photography student inspires class on his birthday
First Alert continues tonight
WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as heavy rain moves out overnight
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington