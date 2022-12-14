Football Vols land top in-state prospect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a presentation at the school gym Wednesday afternoon, Smyrna High School football standout Arion Carter announced that Tennessee is where he’d like to continue his athletic and collegiate career.

Carter emerged this season as one of the nation’s fastest-rising prospects.

Early on looked as though he had his sites set on Alabama, taking several visits to Tuscaloosa. However, in the end, the chance to stay close to home and play for Josh Heupel won out.

In a conversation with Austin Price of WVLT’s media partner Volquest.com, Carter praised the persistence of UT head coach Josh Heupel.

“The relationship meant everything. Without that relationship, I probably wouldn’t be here right now talking to you,” he said.

A 4-Star athlete, who also played running back in high school, was recently named Titans Mr. Football in Class-6A.

The 6′1″, 215-pound Carter is the Vols’ 25th commitment for the 2023 class and their third from a linebacker.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.