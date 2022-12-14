Football Vols land top in-state prospect

4-Star Linebacker Arion Carter of Smyrna selects Tennessee over Alabama
Smyrna High School linebacker commits to Tennessee
Smyrna High School linebacker commits to Tennessee(Volquest)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a presentation at the school gym Wednesday afternoon, Smyrna High School football standout Arion Carter announced that Tennessee is where he’d like to continue his athletic and collegiate career.

Carter emerged this season as one of the nation’s fastest-rising prospects.

Early on looked as though he had his sites set on Alabama, taking several visits to Tuscaloosa. However, in the end, the chance to stay close to home and play for Josh Heupel won out.

In a conversation with Austin Price of WVLT’s media partner Volquest.com, Carter praised the persistence of UT head coach Josh Heupel.

“The relationship meant everything. Without that relationship, I probably wouldn’t be here right now talking to you,” he said.

A 4-Star athlete, who also played running back in high school, was recently named Titans Mr. Football in Class-6A.

The 6′1″, 215-pound Carter is the Vols’ 25th commitment for the 2023 class and their third from a linebacker.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers searching for people who stole nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise from Lowe's
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.
1 taken to trauma center after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Loudon Co.

Latest News

A bear seen in downtown Knoxville on Monday.
Bear sighted in downtown Knoxville garage
A severe storm ripped the roof of VFW Post 5154 in August.
Blount County VFW Post rebuilds while supporting veterans
Tennessee Department of Children's Services
DCS Commissioner responds to lawmakers in hours long session
New “3D” Technology at Parkwest Medical Center aiding in surgery
New 3D Technology at Parkwest Medical Center aiding in surgery