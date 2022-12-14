Here’s how to avoid rising phone scams

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More phone scams are going around the Maryville area. Police said more people are being targeted, and they want you to know how to avoid falling for them.

Maryville Police say people in that area have been the target of phone scams for quite some time. But, they are getting more reports of scams during the holidays.

“We’ve had scams going on, it’s not a brand new thing at all,” Sgt. Rod Fernandez of the Maryville Police Department said.

Fernandez said reported scam calls rise during the holiday season and target normal, hard-working people.

“People are more in the giving mood,” Fernandez said. “People are making more purchases. They’re in that frame of mind already.”

Fernandez said some scammers will try to identify themselves as well-known companies or organizations.

One Knoxville woman told WVLT News that she was contacted by someone pretending to be a representative from Blount Memorial Hospital. The call displayed ‘Blount Memorial’ as the caller ID, but the number was fake.

“Don’t trust your caller ID. Your caller ID can be faked,” Fernandez said. “There’s all kinds of apps right now. I can get a phone number right now with any kind of area code, 865 or 761. I can make myself look like I’m living in the place that you’re living.”

Blount Memorial officials said they haven’t heard about any scammers pretending to be the hospital.

Fernandez said the most common scams he’s seen involve tech support or asking for gift card information. It causes some people to lose hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The good news is there are some obvious red flags.

“A real, legitimate company will call you for a reason. They know who they’re calling, they’re not wasting their time,” Fernandez said. “So, if they ask you for your name, if they ask you for your personal information, financial information, those are big red flags.”

If you do get a call from a scammer, Fernandez said the best thing you can do is to report it to your local police department immediately.

If you’re not sure if the caller is legitimate, Fernandez said you can hang up, look up the company’s number online and call them. That way you know exactly who’s on the other end of the call.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.