Inaugural 5Star Preps Hoops Jam tips off this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first 5Star Preps Hoops Jam is set to tip off Friday morning from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and runs through Saturday evening.

5Star Preps, which debuted in May 2018, has gotten some of the top teams and prospects in the southeast together for a weekend of the competition after a year of planning.

“I can’t wait for Knoxville and East Tennessee to enjoy these matchups of some of the state’s and country’s elite teams and players,” said 5Star Preps owner Jesse Smithey.

Top college basketball prospects such as Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) senior Jordann Dumont (Villanova signee), Mountain Brook (Ala.) 6-5 junior point guard Ty Davis (Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss recruit), Catholic 6-7 sophomore forward Deondrea Lindsey (Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Georgetown offers), 6-8 Lebanon guard Jarred Hall (Tulsa signee) and Webb senior 6-4 guard Lukas Walls (Samford signee) are slated to appear and play.

The boys’ field includes Knoxville Catholic, Fulton, Webb School of Knoxville, Lebanon (Tenn.), Hamilton Heights (Tenn.), Richmond (N.C.), A.C. Reynolds (N.C.) and Mountain Brook (Ala.).

“When you look at the overall depth of the field and factor in the dunk contest and 3-point contest, the 5Star Preps Hoops Jam should bring unrivaled basketball entertainment,” said Smithey.

Girls basketball teams to participate in the classic include: Knoxville Catholic, Webb School of Knoxville, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Fulton, A.C. Reynolds (N.C.) and Lebanon (Tenn.).

Girls’ basketball prospects expected to play are Sydney Mains (Catholic), Sammy Taylor (Fulton), Meeyah Green (Webb), Amaya Redd (Catholic), Peyton Harvey (A.C. Reynolds), Macey Baker (Lebanon), Tiara Spencer (Lebanon) and Chelsey Goodloe (Lebanon).

Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs, Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas, former Vol and NFL QB Heath Shuler, former Vol basketball star Chris Lofton and former Minnesota Golden Gopher PG Dre Mathieu are expected to be a few of the celebrity judges for the dunk contest at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. One-day and two-day passes are available.

HOOPS JAM SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 16

10:30 a.m. - CAK vs. Catholic (girls)

12:00 p.m. - A.C. Reynolds (N.C.) vs. Fulton (girls)

1:30 p.m. - Richmond (N.C.) vs. Catholic

3 p.m. - A.C. Reynolds (N.C.) vs. Hamilton Heights

4:30 p.m. - Mountain Brook (Ala.) vs. Fulton

6 p.m. - Dunk & 3-point contests

7:30 p.m. - Webb vs. Lebanon

9 p.m. - Webb vs. Lebanon (girls)

Saturday, Dec. 17

10 a.m. - Webb vs. CAK (girls)

11:30 a.m. - Catholic vs. A.C. Reynolds (girls)

1 p.m. - Lebanon vs. Fulton (girls)

3 p.m.- Lebanon vs. Richmond

4:30 p.m. - A.C. Reynolds vs. Fulton

6 p.m. - Mountain Brook (Ala.) vs. Webb

7:30 p.m. - Catholic vs. Hamilton Heights

