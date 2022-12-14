Lady Vols wrap six-game homestand against UCF

Coach Kellie Harper’s squad enters the battle with the Golden Knights having won four of its last five contests.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, center right, talks with guard Jasmine Powell (15) during...
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper, center right, talks with guard Jasmine Powell (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee (6-5) puts its two-game win streak on the line Wednesday when UCF (6-2) comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 6:30 p.m. contest that closes out a six-game home stand for the Big Orange.

Coach Kellie Harper’s squad enters the battle with the Golden Knights having won four of its last five contests, defeating Wright State the last time out on Sunday afternoon, 96-57.

The Lady Vols went into that match-up knowing they’d be without senior center Tamari Key for the rest of the season, after it was announced on Dec. 8 that testing revealed blood clots in her lungs.

They did, however, see two other key players return to the lineup, as senior forward and leading scorer Rickea Jackson returned from missing two games due to coach’s decision, and graduate forward Jasmine Franklin was back in action after being in concussion protocol in successive contests.

Tennessee continues to work its way back above .500 after a treacherous opening schedule featuring No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 10 UCLA and No. 23 Gonzaga gave it all it could handle while dealing with unavailable players that have resulted in six different starting lineup combinations and 10 total missed games.

After opening the year at 6-0, UCF has dropped its last two contests, falling 86-46 at Auburn on Dec. 3 and 63-56 to Seton Hall on Dec. 11.

