Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021

Judge Steve Sword imposed the maximum sentence of thirty-six years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Tylar Scott Johnson, 29
Tylar Scott Johnson, 29
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a University of Tennessee student in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

A trial in September revealed that on Jan. 30, 2021, a college freshman at the time was walking home from a residence on Clinch Avenue when Tylar Scott Johnson, 29, offered to give her a ride to her apartment, officials said.

The woman was Facetiming her friend, who was actively waiting for her to return home; however, Johnson did not take her back to her home, according to an investigation.

Afterward, the woman’s friends began tracking her phone using multiple apps which showed her phone leaving Knoxville and ending up in Grainger County, officials said.

“The friends notified authorities, and officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department, Knoxville Police Department, and Grainger County Sheriff’s Office began looking for the victim,” Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit officials said. “The victim’s friends continued to share location data with law enforcement as they searched for the missing student.”

The phone picked back up in the Fort Sanders area, hours later as law enforcement and friends continued searching for the woman. Officials said that KPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Johnson’s vehicle and found the woman.

Afterward, a sexual assault examination revealed Johnson’s DNA and confirmed she had been raped, according to investigators.

“This victim was found because her friends used technology to track her phone,” said DA Charme Allen. “That information was shared with multiple law enforcement agencies and ultimately led to her recovery and the conviction in this case.”

As a result of prosecutors submitting proof of other “predatory” behavior exhibited by Johnson, Judge Steve Sword imposed the maximum sentence of thirty-six years in prison without the possibility of parole.

