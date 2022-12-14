New 3D Technology at Parkwest Medical Center aiding in surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Technology is changing the world we know almost every day, and now technology is changing the way surgery is being done here in East Tennessee.

Parkwest Medical Center officials said it is the first in Tennessee to have a surgeon do surgery using 3D hologram technology.

“The big difference in this surgery compared to the traditional shoulder replacement is the precision in which we are able to put the implants in place, and the data that we planned pre-operationally we’re now able to implement that into real-time in the operating room and we’re able to minimize complications and improve outcomes for patients,” said Kennon.

Dr. Justin Kennon, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Parkwest Medical Center, said holograms, 3D virtual reality and mixed reality have become popular in all sorts of industries.

“It usually begins with some routine imaging in the office, and eventually, we normally get some advanced imaging with a CT scan at Parkwest and then eventually we reconnect, and we’re able to bring all of that technology and data together to come up with a plan for that patient,” said Kennon.

Kennon said he uses 3D goggles in surgery to overlay a plan that was done before surgery, allowing him to use real-time data with what’s happening in surgery to make critical decisions.

“We believe that being able to do this more precisely and accurately allows patients to have a little less pain and minimize operating room time as well. And So we think that long-term this will give easier and quicker recoveries as well,” said Kennon.

Kennon said he’s one of nearly 30 surgeons in the country who suggested early on to use this type of technology on patients.

He also shared he and his patients have been happy with the outcomes. In fact, Kennon said he would recommend this type of surgery for his family.

“We’ve been very, very happy with the outcomes. My patients have been exceedingly happy and thrilled with the way things have gone for them. For me, it brings joy to me being able to see patients get back to playing golf and pickleball and you know all the things they want to do,” said Kennon.

