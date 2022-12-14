Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says

Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents that packages have been stolen out of mailboxes.
Package theft during the holidays
Package theft during the holidays(KWCH)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette.

The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423) 566-DRUG if they see a crime.

PSA from Sheriff Barton Please be advised that packages have been reported as being stolen out of mailboxes in the...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

