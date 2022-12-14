Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette.

The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423) 566-DRUG if they see a crime.

