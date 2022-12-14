Shannondale hosts Santa Store for elderly residents to ‘shop’ for loved ones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shannondale Health Center hosted a Santa Store Tuesday, allowing elderly residents to “shop” for their loved ones. The center brought the shopping to residents who were unable to make a trip out themselves.

Research has shown that gift giving can improve mental and physical health, as well as help you live longer.

“If giving, rather than receiving, promotes longevity, then interventions that are designed to help people feel supported may need to be redesigned so the emphasis is on what people can do to help others,” University of Michigan researcher Stephanie Brown said. “In other words, these findings suggest that it isn’t what we get from relationships that makes contact with others so beneficial; it’s what we give.”

That’s why Shannondale decided to host the store in their dining room, which was filled with stuffed animals, stationary and other gifts.

“We love to bring joy to our residents’ faces,” Activity Director, Mandy Lewis said, “This time of year is special and evokes many emotions in people. To see them feel holiday cheer, from finding then giving gifts, is priceless.”

