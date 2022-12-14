Showers to soggy, adding up to a messy afternoon in a WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers are here now, but it adds up to more widespread moderate to heavy rain, which can make for a messy second half of your day. That’s why our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the afternoon to evening commute. Behind this rain is colder air, bringing a big chill this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with the first batch of showers moving in. We’re only cooling to around 45 degrees in the Valley, but low 40s east and the Plateau can now hold closer to 50 degrees.

More widespread moderate to heavy rain arrives for the afternoon to evening, causing potential problems on the roads, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll hover around 50 degrees through the afternoon, but while you’re sleeping tonight with a steady rain, temperatures nudge up to the low to mid 50s. We have a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. All of the cold front’s rain adds up to an inch on average, but it looks heavier along the Plateau and lighter for far Northeast Tennessee.

The night starts out warmer and rainy, but we’ll have a few showers left by sunrise, with a low of 48 degrees. It will still be overcast and breezy, with gusts around 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the afternoon clearing Thursday, we’ll be back to around 56 degrees.

Winds increase and make it feel even colder Thursday afternoon into the weekend. Gusts kick up to 30 mph gusts at times Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills are back. Highs are only in the 40s, with scattered clouds moving through at times. Spotty snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Friday night and a few flurries are possible in the Valley.

Sunday starts out in the upper 20s, with less wind and more sunshine, we’re still only warming to around 41 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a couple of light rain to spotty snow showers are possible Monday night. We could have more scattered showers, rain, and some snowfall, just beyond the 8-day forecast.

