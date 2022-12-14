Teen took child out of car before carjacking, police say


The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car before stealing it.

At about 5:40 p.m., police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police.

So, police said, the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk, entered the vehicle and drove away.

Detectives contacted OnStar to assist in finding the vehicle. The 14-year-old suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him.

Officers used spike strips on the car, police said, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teenage boy ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

