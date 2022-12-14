WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as heavy rain moves out overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues due to messy conditions. Cold air filters in by the end of this week behind the cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The widespread to moderate rainfall continues throughout the evening and some of the overnight hours. This creates a messy evening commute which is why we are continuing our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. All of the cold front’s rain adds up to an inch on average, but it looks heavier along the Plateau and lighter for far Northeast Tennessee. (Check out the total rainfall potential in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.)

The night starts out warmer and rainy, but we’ll have a few showers left by sunrise, with a low of 48 degrees. It will still be overcast and breezy, with gusts around 20 mph. A few showers linger early Thursday morning, but we’ll clear out throughout the day. We’ll be around 54 degrees by the afternoon hours but feeling colder at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusts kick up to 30 mph gusts at times Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills are back. Highs are only in the 40s, with scattered clouds moving through at times. Spotty snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Friday night and a few flurries are possible in the Valley.

Sunday starts out in the upper 20s, with less wind and more sunshine, we’re still only warming to around 41 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the cold air sticks around of the week with highs in the 40s and overnight lows near or below freezing. Late next Thursday into Friday we could be tracking another cold front bringing rain and some snow.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

